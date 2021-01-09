Airport wants air traffic controllers to stay

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie Airport wants flight-control service at its site to be maintained because of an expected return to pre-pandemic traffic levels followed by additional growth driven by an expanded Sault College flight training program.

NAV Canada, the private, non-profit corporation responsible for air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information, is reviewing service levels at six Canadian airports, including the Sault.

The assessment is prompted by traffic volume. NAV Canada says annual movements at the airport, ranging from 55,225 to 62,228, are below, or at, the lower levels of guidelines for airport control services.

Nine air traffic controllers cover an area of 10 nautical miles around the Sault airport 16 hours a day.

Air traffic control service could change to an advisory service where flight service specialists offer information and guidance to pilots.