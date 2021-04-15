





Airport waits for passengers to return

Article content There’s more turbulence ahead for Sault Ste. Marie Airport as weak passenger volume is expected to continue until at least the fall. Even then, with an anticipated boost in the final three months of 2021 due to increased vaccination levels, total traffic for the year will likely be down 75 to 80 per cent compared to prior to the pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Airport waits for passengers to return Back to video Terry Bos, president and chief executive officer of Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corp., anticipates “a pretty big range” of potential passenger numbers from 20,000, matching 2020 volume, up to about 45,000. He’s encouraged by airplane passenger levels picking up in the United States as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19. Twenty-three per cent of Americans are fully immunized against coronavirus as of Wednesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Transportation Security Administration reports 7,048,214 travellers checking through for flights between April 5 and 9 in the U.S. That compares to 513,438 during the same five-day span in 2020.

Article content Numbers are up, but not by as wide a margin, at Canada’s eight largest airports. Passenger volume stood at 20,408 from April 5-9, 2020 compared to 66,922 over the same five days in 2021. Public Health Agency of Canda says 1.9 per cent of Canadians are fully immunized against COVID-19 as of April 9. Most passengers who fly from the Sault are travelling to Toronto. “Once the domestic market starts to return, we should see our numbers increase fairly quickly, we would hope,” said Bos. He expects traffic will “really pick up” when 70 per cent of Canadians are immunized. Less than 1,500 passengers travelled via Sault Ste. Marie Airport in March. The 1,479 travellers were 84 per cent below March 2020 passenger volume, Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corp. says. Passengers for the first three months of 2021 total 4,198. A third Ontario lockdown started April 8 and will last four weeks. Bos expects the latest government order will cut 25 to 40 per cent from March’s 1,479 travellers. “There’s really no reason to be travelling to places like Toronto,” he said. “It’s probably going to have a negative impact on our numbers this month.” Air Canada Express is offering five flights per week, compared to five per day prior to the pandemic. Bearskin Airlines is also flying less often. Porter Airlines has suspended its service since March 20. The airline has repeatedly pushed back plans to resume flights with June 21 the latest target date.

Article content Porter’s latest delay to get back in the air was expected, said Bos. “I think Porter is waiting for the right opportunity when the market demand is there in order to come back,” he said. Porter started its Sault service in 2011. SSMADC has drawn about 60 per cent of its reserves to cover costs during the pandemic. Support of about $2.5 to $3 million is being sought from the federal government’s regional air transport initiative to cover costs “during the most operationally intense months” from October 2020 to March 2021 and October 2021 to March 2022, said Bos. Winter expenses are about 50 per cent higher than the summer due to costs including sand, use of snow clearing equipment and increased fuel consumption. Application was made to the federal program in March. “It’s going to be very important,” said Bos of the sought help. “Obviously we don’t want to be going into future years with no reserves. We don’t anticipate it’s going to cover all of our losses, but hopefully it covers the vast majority of them. That will allow us to replenish our reserves so that we can continue with the plans that we had for the future.” SSMADC expects an operating loss of $500,000 to $750,000 for fiscal year 2020 and nearly $1 million in 2021. The capital loss “will increase that number substantially,” said Bos. Those expenses include replacing an emergency power generator, financing costs for loans taken out to do projects and making the terminal “more safe for travel” with the installation of Plexiglas and sanitizing equipment. Help from Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ends in June. Bos is hopeful that assistance will be extended when the federal government presents its budget on Monday. “That would obviously have a rather large impact on our operation as well,” he said. The airport’s reserve fund was to be used for upgrades and expansion plans. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

