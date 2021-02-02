Alamos Gold welcomes John Fitzgerald

John Fitzgerald is Alamos Gold's new vice-president, projects. He'll lead all engineering, procurement and construction activities for the company's development projects, a release says. Fitzgerald was most recently vice-president, projects and technical services at Centerra Gold. Alamos Gold operates the Island Gold mine, west Dubreuilville. The company's share price closed at $10.47 on Monday. Alamos Gold (TSE: AGI) has ranged from $4.43 to $15.25 over the last 52 weeks.