Alarms warn of trouble

Carbon monoxide alarms warned occupants of two Sault Ste. Marie residences of elevated levels of the colourless, odourless gas last weekend.

“Without the presence of working carbon monoxide alarms in their homes, the end result of each incident could have been dire,” said public education officer Aaron Gravelle, of Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services, in a release.

Fuel-burning appliances should be serviced annually by licensed contractors and snow cleared from exterior vents, the fire department says.