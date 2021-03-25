Article content

Several items, including a purse, were taken from a residence in the 400 block of Albert Street East on Wednesday morning, police say.

A suspect was found.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Albert Street East residence entered Back to video

Myles Zacharie, 40, was charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property obtained by crime and theft under $5,000.

His court date is April 26.