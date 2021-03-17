Algoma residents wanted to talk health

Article content

Some Algoma District residents can become part of the Citizens’ Reference Panel on Integrated Care.

Canada Post randomly selected several thousand households to receive an invitation package. The panel is explained. Frequently-asked questions are answered.

Thirty-six Sault Ste. Marie and area residents will be randomly chosen. They will meet virtually for three Fridays and three Saturdays in May.

Participants must be 18 and older, a release says.

“In a region as vast as Algoma, it would be irresponsible to plan health system improvements without first incorporating the expertise of the residents we aim to serve,” said East Algoma Ontario Health Team co-chair Mary Ellen Luukkonen.

Anyone interested in alternative volunteer opportunities with Algoma Ontario Health Team can visit www.algomareferencepanel.ca.

Call 833-426-0799 for more information.