Article content Algoma University will share its strategic plan for educating students in Northeastern Ontario with city council in Timmins next week. University officials have met with representatives from numerous communities, including Kapuskasing, Iroquois Falls, New Liskeard and Kirkland Lake. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Algoma U shares Northern education plans Back to video A 2017 study by Ken Coates, a Canada Research chair in regional innovation at the Graduate School of Public Policy at University of Saskatchewan, found limited opportunities for Timmins to have its own university. He encouraged establishing a satellite campus of an existing university in the city of 42,000 and having Northern College partner with a university. Algoma and Northern have teamed up to offer pathways for college business and computer science graduates to continute their studies at the university. A consultant is working with Algoma to create a five-year strategic plan to deliver university programming in the Timmins area, president Asima Vezina said during a virtual program announcement with Northern on Thursday morning. Microcredentials, new degree offerings, master’s studies and reskilling are all being considered.

Article content Vezina said Algoma’s presentation when Timmins city council meets on Wednesday will centre on “what we have been hearing across the region and to speak a little bit about what we anticipate we’ll be doing throughout the next five years.” The address to Mayor George Pirie and councillors will also explore how Algoma and the municipality “might work closer together” similar to ties the university has established in Sault Ste. Marie and Brampton that are home to its other two campuses. “It’s critical and very important to have the commitment and partnership of your city as you’re moving forward with expanding university access and presence in your communities,” said Vezina. Algoma and Northern’s latest collaboration offers students a computer engineering technician diploma and bachelor of computer science degree in three-and-a-half years. Courses will alternate between college and university material. Instruction will be done at Northern’s campus in Porcupine. “Employers are increasingly looking for workers with broad knowledge and adaptable skills,” said Vezina. “The new economy that is emerging is really being driven by this (information and communications technology) sector. It’s characterized by a knowledge-intensive workforce.” Northern president Audrey Penner calls the program offering “the first of its kind in Ontario.” The first class begins studies this month. Students from India are learning online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional intakes will follow in September and January, said director of marketing, communications and external relations Susan Hunter. Northern College will seek 18 to 36 students per start date. International, domestic and Indigenous students will be sought to take program seats.

Article content “We are confident that through recruitment and marketing, we will see sustainable growth that meets the needs of students and industry competencies,” said Algoma University communications officer Megan Parlowe in an email. The two schools plan to announce more program collaborations in the future. “Both institutions are committed to continuing expansion of post-secondary education access in this area of the province,” said Vezina. A virtual convocation on Friday celebrates the accomplishments of more than 800 Northern College graduates. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

