Algoma Steel CEO speaks

Brian Kelly
Aug 31, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Algoma Steel BRIAN KELLY
Algoma Steel BRIAN KELLY SunMedia

Algoma Steel chief executive officer Michael McQuade hives the keynote address when Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce holds its 132nd annual general meeting.

Marconic Cultural Event Centre hosts the event Sept. 30 at 11:30 a.m.

The agenda includes an election of the chamber’s board of directors and an overview of the 2020-2021 finances, a release says.

Register for the meeting at www.ssmcoc.com

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers