Algoma Steel enjoys strong Q4
Algoma Steel finished its fiscal year strongly, reporting $114 million in net income in the fourth quarter.
However, the Sault Ste. Marie steelmaker lost $62 million on the year. That compares to losing $175.9 million during fiscal year 2020.
Algoma credits a boost in revenue and efforts to keep costs down for its Q4 performance. The company shipped 622,000 tons of steel in the last quarter, recording revenue of $633 million, a release says. That’s up from $421 million in the third quarter when 548,000 tons of steel were shipped. Steel shipments for the year totalled 2,102,000 tons, down nearly 10 per cent compared to 2,305,000 tons in 2020. Sale revenues for 2021 came to $1.8 billion.
“The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the operations of the company’s customers, and reduced the demand for steel products,” Algoma says. That prompted the company to cut production in the first two quarters. Demand, and selling prices, picked up in the latter half of the year.
Algoma Steel anticipates favourable conditions during the 2022 fiscal year.
“North American (hot rolled coil) and plate prices reaching all-time highs due to increased demand for construction, automotive and other end markets,” the steelmaker says.
Higher global steel prices and trade restrictions are expected to reduce imports into North America. Automotive production is projected to jump 24 per cent in 2021. The auto sector represents about 35 per cent of Algoma’s sales. The steelmaker is also anticipating “significant” infrastructure spending in Canada and the United States. Construction of wind turbines is demanding more Algoma Steel. Canadian Steel Producers Association says about 140 tons of steel is needed for an average wind turbine.
The company expects to ship about 615,000 tons of steel in Q1 of 2022.
Algoma Steel ended the year with $21.2 million in cash and $200.8 million available under its revolving credit facility.
Algoma Steel paid $68.5 million in finance costs for its debt facilities for the year.
Carbon tax charged to the steelmaker for the year totalled $13.4 million.
Algoma Steel employs 2,677.