Article content Algoma University will build an $18-million Indigenous cultural centre that will celebrate First Nation heritage and encourage learning opportunities with other groups. Mukqua Waakaa’igan will be added to the university’s east wing. The centre will feature traditional medicine gardens, ceremonial and sacred spaces, First Nation arts performances, historical and contemporary displays and archival collections. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Algoma U builds cultural centre Back to video “You are immersed in a rich cultural experience of language, art, history, teachings and stories,” said president Asima Vezina during an online announcement on Thursday morning. Research symposiums, national conferences and “cultural events from all countries will be welcome” at the site, she adds. A “fairly significant space” will be dedicated to Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre. Square footage of what’s expected to be a two-storey building is to be announced. An architect will be chosen by this fall with construction starting in late spring 2022 and running about a year.

Article content “This is the start to a wonderful new chapter in Algoma’s history,” said Vezina. The centre will bring elementary and secondary students to the university’s Queen Street East campus “many, many times” before they decide where to get their post-secondary education. Vezina anticipates Mukqua Waakaa’igan will help the university reach its long-term goal of 3,000 full-time-equivalent students. “We’re looking at different ways of developing programming where we are serious about looking at problems that the world is facing through multiple perspectives, diverse views,” said Vezina. “We are off-balance as a world right now as we approach major problems and challenges. We think by embracing and building understanding, that the world has many diverse views and diverse ways of looking at these challenges and together we can solve a lot. I believe that there are a lot of young people that want to see change in this world and want to approach things in new and different ways and they want to be valued.” The federal government is backing Mukqua Waakaa’igan with more than $7 million in funding. “If we’re going to embark on reconciliation it really is about understanding and sharing perspectives and listening,” said Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna. “The cultural centre will bridge the gap between public and Indigenous communities by creating an environment of cultural understanding and sensitivity, increase on-campus diversity, promote knowledge of Indigenous history and Anishinaabe culture.”

Article content The Ontario government is contributing $5.9 million towards the site’s construction. “This is about sharing the stories of what happened in the residential school period, a black mark in our history,” said Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano. “What we are here to do is to ensure that those memories are not lost, to ensure that that can never happen again, to find a way to promote the Indigenous culture and heritage that was taken away through what happened in the residential school period.” Algoma University is on the site of the former Shingwauk Indian Residential School that closed in 1970. Mukqua Waakaa’igan follows the establishment of similar cultural centres in British Columbia and Manitoba. “Where would you better put an Indigenous cultural centre?” said Romano, Sault Ste. Marie MPP. He highlighted Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre’s holding the largest collection of residential school archives in Canada. The centre’s name “came to us from spirit, through ceremony,” said president Asima Vezina. Mukqua means bear, a medicine carrier. Waakaa’igan is its den. The cultural centre “is to bring healing and medicine in a safe and welcoming place, through the sharing of cross-cultural knowledge and understanding,” said Vezina. Former chancellor Shirley Horn attended Shingwauk Indian Residential School. “We have worked over so many years, over 40 years, to come to where we are today,” she said. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

