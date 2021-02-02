Algoma U plans Black History Month activities

Article content

Cecil Foster is the keynote speaker during Algoma University’s Black History Month celebrations.

A professor of transnational studies at State University of New York, Foster is the author of They Call Me George: The Untold Story of Black Train Porters and the Birth of Modern Canada.

His online talk is Feb. 17.

Register at www.algomau.ca/event/black-history-month-main-event/

African Caribbean Canadian Association of Northern Ontario celebrates its 10th anniversary on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. The free event features poetry, performances and a human library. Register at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2021-black-history-month-tickets-138200701017