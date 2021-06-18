Algoma U prepares more study options
Algoma University has identified more ways Timmins and area residents can get educated by the post-secondary institution.
Additional training for health-care workers focused on mental health and addictions, cybersecurity and developing entrepreneurs are priorities, president Asima Vezina told Timmins city council during an online presentation last Tuesday.
“We think there is still a lot of opportunity in the northeast region of the province,” said Vezina. “We want to help the community keep their young people at home.”
Recruiting more computer science students is another priority. Vezina partly attributes a “lack of exposure” to the academic choice for the low numbers of students interested in the career. Related summer camps could start to target youth as early as Grades 7 and 8.
“We have a huge shortage of computer programmers, cybersecurity specialists, (artificial intelligence) specialists in Northern Ontario,” said Vezina.
She expects Algoma will complete a strategic plan for the area in three to six months.
Algoma has collaborated with Northern College in Porcupine for more than a decade. Study options have included social work, community economic and social deveopment and business. The university’s main campus is in Sault Ste. Marie. Algoma is also active in Brampton.
Vezina encouraged city council members to promote Northern College and Algoma University to youth in Timmins.
“We need people to know that we exist,” she said.
Brampton put up a billboard near a busy underpass to promote post-secondary options, including Algoma, available in the city.
“What we have found is our cities are our biggest advocates and have very strong and wide reach,” said Vezina. “I would encourage you to think about how can you promote the college and university in your hometown so that all of the young people there really do know that there’s an option.”
Councillor John Curley is encouraged by having an English university campus in the community.
“What you’ve brought here is something that we’ve hoped for, wished for, for many, many years,” he said.
