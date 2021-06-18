Algoma U prepares more study options

Article content

Algoma University has identified more ways Timmins and area residents can get educated by the post-secondary institution.

Additional training for health-care workers focused on mental health and addictions, cybersecurity and developing entrepreneurs are priorities, president Asima Vezina told Timmins city council during an online presentation last Tuesday.

“We think there is still a lot of opportunity in the northeast region of the province,” said Vezina. “We want to help the community keep their young people at home.”

Recruiting more computer science students is another priority. Vezina partly attributes a “lack of exposure” to the academic choice for the low numbers of students interested in the career. Related summer camps could start to target youth as early as Grades 7 and 8.

“We have a huge shortage of computer programmers, cybersecurity specialists, (artificial intelligence) specialists in Northern Ontario,” said Vezina.