Algoma University, Sault College mandate vaccines for all

Algoma University students, staff and visitors must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 to be allowed access to the Queen Street East campus.

The policy is effective Wednesday.

Similar requirements exist at Sault College. The community college is also not allowing the general public on its Northern Avenue campus.

Anyone who says they are vaccinated must upload proof of their vaccination status, Algoma’s four-page policy says.

Persons who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons, or other ground recognized by Ontario Human Rights Code, can ask for an accommodation.

Applications will be reviewed by an ad hoc working group with representation from human resources, accessibility services and equity, diversity and inclusion.

Anyone who gets an exemption from the vaccination requirement must show their negative rapid or PRC test before they can enter the university’s buildings. The test must have been done within 72 hours. Accommodation requests can start to be made Wednesday.

International students are allowed on campus if they have received a full series of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada or a vaccine approved by World Health Organization for emergency use.

Anyone who received one dose of a vaccine outside of Canada or is fully vaccinated by a vaccine WHO did not approve should follow direction from public health officials.

International travellers entering Canada, and who have met the federal government’s quarantine requirements, can be on campus if they complete a daily assessment tool.

To be exempt from quarantine, international travellers must be fully vaccinated by a vaccine approved by Health Canada at least 14 days before entering Canada.