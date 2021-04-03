Algoma wants 'more time' with strategic plan

Brian Kelly
Apr 03, 2021
Asima Vezina, president of Algoma University, at Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Asima Vezina, president of Algoma University, at Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Asima Vezina isn’t keen to saddle her staff with another major consultation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university will extend its current five-year strategic plan another two years to 2023.

We’d like to have a little bit more time with it,” the Algoma president told The Sault Star. “It’s serving us very well.”

A “huge consultation” helped with its creation. A “fairly significant consultation” was done for more recent campus master and academic plans.

Let’s give these two plans time to move forward,” said Vezina.

Plus, a capital plan is expected to be done by mid-May. That document will implement the campus master plan.

University staff are also preparing to welcome back students to the Queen Street East campus after they’ve been learning online since March 2020.

There’s a lot of work to be done to prepare the campus,” said Vezina.

