AlgomaTrad gets charity OK
Article content
AlgomaTrad is now a registered charity with Canada Revenue Agency.
Donors who made contributions in 2020 can get charitable receipts, a release says.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
AlgomaTrad gets charity OK Back to video
AlgomaTrad wants to raise $300,000 to help build a year-round centre on St. Joseph Island. Donations can be made at www.algomatrad.ca/fundraiser
The drive has raised $225,427 from 697 donors.
AlgomaTrad hosts a trivia night on April 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.