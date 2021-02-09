Article content

Part of Albert Street West will be reduced to one lane starting Wednesday.

The move coincides with the start of an all-way stop at Gore and Albert streets.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. All-way stop comes to Gore and Albert Back to video

City staff will temporarily close the curb lane on the north side starting at Andrew Street with concrete barricades, a release says. Space will be left for residents to enter and exit their driveways.

“The new stop sign and lane reduction will address ongoing traffic safety” at the intersection, the city says.

Construction to align Albert Street West will be done during the summer.