Algoma District youth COVID-19 vaccination rate 'slow and steady'

Algoma Public Health is making “slow and steady progress” to get students vaccinated against COVID-19 before the new school year starts.

Sixty-six per cent of youth aged 12 to 17 in Algoma District have received at least one dose, with 37 per cent fully immunized as of Wednesday.

“We are progressing as expected,” said medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Loo in an email to The Sault Star. “This group did not become eligible until the vaccine was approved for them in May, and we know that during the summer many people have other things on their minds, other than getting immunized.”

APH expects “a bump” in student interest as the school year nears and schools, such as Sault College, bring in vaccination requirements for students to play team sports and live in residence.

As of Tuesday, 67,220 residents, or 69 per cent of people living in Sault Ste. Marie and area, have received both jabs.

Meanwhile, 77,541 people, or 82 per cent of those living in Algoma District, have received at least one dose.

APH is seeing fewer first dose appointments “as expected” and more people making second-dose appointments, said Loo. Fewer large clinics at GFL Memorial Gardens are planned once “the vast majority” of Sault and area residents are vaccinated, said Loo. The health unit will keep working with pharmacies and primary health-care partners “to keep immunization accessible” via pop-up, and walk-in, clinics.

Pop-up clinics are planned for Aug. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School and St. Basil on Aug. 23 at 11:30 a.m. End time is based on turnout. Central Algoma Secondary School on Aug. 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and APH’s main office on Willow Avenue on Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. also host clinics.

Flyers highlighting the short-term events are brought to nearby businesses, neighbourhoods and housing complexes. APH is also highlighting the immunization clinics on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Chippewa County Health Department reports 54 per cent of residents in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and area have been jabbed once for the COVID-19 vaccine, while 51 per cent are fully vaccinated as of July 22.

