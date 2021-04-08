Alvarado gets jail for fatal robbery

Article content

A Toronto man involved in a fatal attempted robbery on Caledon Street was sentenced to six years in jail.

John David Jamieson, 44, died in January 2020 when he and two others tried to rob an occupant at a home on the central-area street. Jamieson was shot.

Isiah Alvarado pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to possession of a prohibted firearm, possession of a firearm, restricted weapon, prohibited device, ammunition or explosive substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a release document.

Sentencing submissions were made by Crown attorney David Kirk and defence counsel Mark Palombi on Jan. 26. Superior Court Justice Michael Varpio sentenced Alvarado on March 31.

Alvarado received 570 days credit for time he was held in custody, said Kirk.