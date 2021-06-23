Alyan heads finances at LSSU

Brian Kelly
Lake Superior State University SUPPLIED PHOTO
Nafez Alyan is the new vice-president of finance and operations and chief financial officer at Lake Superior State University.

His background includes director of independent schools and finance at Supreme Education Council of Qatar and dean of the business school at American University of Technology in Lebanon.

Alyan succeeds Morrie Walworth. He held the finance role for five years and worked at Lake State for three decades, a release says.

