Alzheimer Society gets ideas from students

Sault College students are offering ideas to a Sault Ste. Marie charity to build public awareness of its work and raise more dollars for services provided to area residents.

Five public relations and event management students did a focus group with 10 Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District staff and created an event plan for fall 2022 for the charity.

“As the demand for services increases we need to be able to evolve our services as an organization,” said executive director Terry Caporossi. “We’re trying to meet increasing demands and also trying to meet the increasing complexity with persons living with dementia that are being referred to our organization.”

Alzheimer Society helps 3,100 Sault and Algoma District residents.

The focus group done by the college examined marketing and delivery of services by the charity’s staff.

“We still deal with stigma every day with people maybe not wanting to come to the organization because we’re called the Alzheimer Society,” said Caporossi. “We need to get people here in earlier stages so we can support them longer.”