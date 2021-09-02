Ammonia leak probed

Brian Kelly
Sep 02, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Firefighers respond to an ammonia leak at Air Liquide on Second Line East in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2021. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Firefighers respond to an ammonia leak at Air Liquide on Second Line East in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2021. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

Firefighters respond to an ammonia leak at Air Liquide on Second Line East on Thursday. No one was hurt when the chemical leaked from a tank. The leak was reported at 11:20 a.m. Workers at businesses in the area were evacuated. Firefighters left the scene at about 2:15 p.m. BRIAN KELLY

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers