Ammonia leak probed
Firefighters respond to an ammonia leak at Air Liquide on Second Line East on Thursday. No one was hurt when the chemical leaked from a tank. The leak was reported at 11:20 a.m. Workers at businesses in the area were evacuated. Firefighters left the scene at about 2:15 p.m. BRIAN KELLY
