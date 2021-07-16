Anglican church leader appeals for understanding following fires
Article content
Lana Grawbarger doesn’t want to see St. John’s Anglican Church go up in flames.
Advertisement
Article content
The Garden River First Nation member is the incumbent at the Point Charles Road church that was built more than 130 years ago.
Anglican church leader appeals for understanding following fires Back to video
Suspicious fires at Anglican and Catholic churches in western Canada in recent weeks since umarked graves were found at Kamloops Indian Residential School concern Grawbarger.
“I didn’t want to wait for anything to happen,” she told The Sault Star on Friday.
St. Paul’s Anglican Church, in Gitwangak First Nation, and Catholic churches in Morinville, Alta., and near Redberry Lake, Sask., were destroyed.
“I don’t think it’s the answer,” said Grawbarger. “I’m a Christian and I don’t believe that violence helps anything or answers anything. I think it’s just working together and trying to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, so to speak, and understand each other.”
Grawbarger recently posted a letter, addressed to Garden River residents, highlighting the church’s history and long tradition of including Indigenous culture in worship.
“We’ve always used the (Ojibway) language there,” she said.
Chief Shingwauk is buried under the church’s altar. Grawbarger is his great-great-granddaughter.
“I tried not to be argumentative,” she said of her post’s content. “I wanted to give people the facts, something to think about.”
She included her phone number and invited others to call with questions.
Grawbarger understands why some would choose to damage churches based on their ties to Canada’s residential schools. Her mother and grandfather went to Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie.
Advertisement
Article content
Archbishop Michael Peers, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, apologized for the church’s role in residential schools in 1993. Grawbarger was there.
“They have apologized and want to change things,” she said.
Grawbarger is hopeful efforts to highlight active celebration of the Ojibway culture during church services, and Anglican Church of Canada’s efforts to acknowledge its mend relations with Canada’s Indigenous people, will help deter any possible mischief to the church she’s attended since she was a child. Grawbarger has also served as a lay pastor and lay reader at the church.
“It’s all about education,” said Grawbarger. “You can’t just form an opinion based on nothing. You have to have the facts and you have to have the knowledge of the times and what was going on.”
A grotto at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in the Sault was vandalized last weekend. Bishop Thomas Dowd, of Roman Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie, did not want to make an immediate connection between the fires at churches and the vandalism.
No services have been held at St. John’s since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Weekly celebrations usually draw 15 to 20 from Garden River and Rankin. The church is filled for funerals, weddings and Christmas, said Grawbarger. She is checking the church daily to ensure all is well.
An Anglican mission in Garden River started in 1832. A church soon followed, but was destroyed by fire before the construction of the current St. John’s site.
“I would never think of leaving (the Anglican faith),” said Grawbarger. “I think it’s because I know that there’s a lot of people that really do care what happened. Non-native people, too. I get a lot of calls from both.”
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter