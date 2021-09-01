Animal causes power outage on Great Northern Road

Brian Kelly
Sep 01, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Animal contact knocked out power to more than 1,000 PUC Services customers along Great Northern Road on Tuesday evening.

The outage began at 8:47 p.m.. lasted until 9:46 p.m. and affected 1,225 customers, a release says.

Power failed along Great Northern Road from Northern Avenue to Third Line were affected.

