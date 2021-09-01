Animal causes power outage on Great Northern Road
Animal contact knocked out power to more than 1,000 PUC Services customers along Great Northern Road on Tuesday evening.
The outage began at 8:47 p.m.. lasted until 9:46 p.m. and affected 1,225 customers, a release says.
Power failed along Great Northern Road from Northern Avenue to Third Line were affected.
