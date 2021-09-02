APH ponders plan to release vaccination status of COVID-19 cases

Algoma Public Health is working on a plan to report cases of COVID-19 by vaccination status, while still respecting the privacy of area residents involved.

Article content

“With our very low cases compared to other jurisdictions, we are determining the best way to do so,” said manager of communications Leo Vecchio in an email. “Although breakthrough cases do occur in immunized people, they occur much less frequently and often have milder cases.”

The health unit puts out press releases when positive cases of COVID-19 are identified in the district. The area where they live is identified, but not if they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Vaccinated or unvaccinated?” asked Kelsey Charrette on The Sault Star’s Facebook page on Aug. 28 when five new cases of COVID-19 were identified by APH.

“There should be 100 per cent transparency as to the cases being vaccinated or not,” said Megan Vance.

About 80 per cent of Ontario residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 24 are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is not known. The remaining 20 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Algoma District since March 2020 stand at 433. Fourteen cases are active. Two people are in hospital.