Applications to Algoma are up

Article content

Algoma University is one of seven Ontario universities to get more applications from high school students for this fall compared to September 2020.

The Sault Ste. Marie post-secondary institution received 732 applications as of March 3. That’s up 1.9 per cent compared to 718 in early March 2020, said director of enrolment management and international operations Brent Krmpotich.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Applications to Algoma are up Back to video

“It doesn’t sound like much, but we are one of the few universities in the province to see an increase this year,” he said in an email.

There are 21 universities in Ontario.

More students from Algoma District, Brampton and the Peel Region are applying to study at Algoma.

The university is “spending a lot of time” marketing its programs to Sault students, said president Asima Vezina.

“A lot of students are looking for a little closer-to-home option,” she told The Sault Star.

Applications from college graduates are up nearly 5 per cent. Business administration, computer science and social work are strong draws.