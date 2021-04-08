Article content

Ontario Provincial Police detachments in Thessalon, Blind River and Elliot Lake are only accessible by appointment during the third provincial lockdown.

Criminal record and vulnerable sector checks and finger printing will only be done for essential workers and volunteers, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Appointments needed for detachment visits Back to video

Anyone going to a detachment will be pre-screened and need to have personal protective equipment.

Call 705-356-2244 (Blind River), 705-848-6975 (Elliot Lake) and 705-842-3244 (Thessalon) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for appointments.