April violence troubles Provenzano

Kidnappings, arsons and weapon calls made April a month unlike any other Mayor Christian Provenzano has ever experienced in Sault Ste. Marie.

The second-term civic leader told Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board “acute or serious crimes appear to me to be increasing.” Provenzano is a member of the group that oversees the police department.

“I don’t recall a month like April, not only in the six years I’ve been mayor,” he said during an online meeting Thursday afternoon. “I simply don’t recall a month like April.”

Chief Hugh Stevenson pointed to the drug trade and a “perfect storm” including the COVID-19 pandemic, reduced mobility, increased anxiety and “drug supply issues” for fueling three kidnappings, three arsons and 10 weapon calls last month.

“I don’t think one of these that we’ve ever investigated had no ties to the criminal subculture, no ties to opioid use in the city,” he said.