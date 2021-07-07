Art gala moves online

Brian Kelly
Jul 07, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Exterior of Civic Centre on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Exterior of Civic Centre on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

An art gala organized by the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council is being presented online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating artists are Lily Masse (music) Joel and Jophin Shaju (dance), Marijke Alexander and Emma Dobrovnik (poetry) and Le-Yu Freya Dai, Jay Rector, Emma Broadbent, Rayna Bertelsen, Rowan Gordon and Cailey Willett (visual art).

The gala can be viewed on YouTube.

It is a great display of local talent,” said Mayor Christian Provenzano in a statement.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers