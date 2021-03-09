Artists wanted for show

Article content

Artists are invited to apply for the second ART X exhibition to be held in April.

The event is organized by Rolling Pictures, City of Sault Ste. Marie and Downtown Association, a release says.

Anyone interested can email their biography and a small example of their portfolio to robert@rollingpictureco.com. Deadline is March17.