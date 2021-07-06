ATV swiped

Brian Kelly
Jul 06, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Crime Stoppers logo

An all-terrain vehicle worth about $25,000 was stolen in Johnston Township.

A black 2020 CAN-AM Renegade 1000 with Ontario licence plate ONL27 was taken between June 9 and 15, a release says. A fluorescent green decorative plaque was on the ATV’s front.

Anyone with information about the theft can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477 or online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com.

