Article content

Nik Provenzano wants to keep Terry Fox’s spirit alive.

The Sault Ste. Marie native, who was born without a left hand, is a recipient of a $28,000 humanitarian award named in honour of the British Columbia native who mounted a cross-Canada run in 1980 to fight cancer.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Award recognizes Provenzano's dedication Back to video

“It was humbling and it was an honour,” Provenzano said of being selected.

Provnezano, 22, starts his final year studying biomedical engineering at University of British Columbia in September. The Korah Collegiate and Vocational School graduate wants to work in the prosthetics industry and eventually launch his own bionics venture. His goal is to help amputees in low-income areas.

Through his volunteer experiences with groups such as Nubability Athletics Foundation, Provenzano has challenged younger amputees “not to limit themselves” and reach their goals.

He helped found the first bionics engineering design team at UBC. His team will compete at CYBATHON, an international competition, in Switzerland in April 2022. They are designing a prosthetic hand for that event.