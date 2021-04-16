Sault native, former Sault Star scribe recognized

Article content

Ontario Newspaper Awards recognized a former Sault Star reporter and two Sault Ste. Marie natives.

Windsor Star reporter Trevor Wilhelm was a runner-up in the COVID-19 feature writing and sports writing categories. The Korah Collegiate and Vocational School graduate was a freelance reporter for Sault This Week before reporting for Timmins Daily Press.

Steph Crosier earned a runner-up nod in the feature writing category for newspapers with circulation under 25,000.

A reporter with the Kingston Whig-Standard, Crosier worked at The Sault Star in 2014.

Elliot Ferguson is also from the Sault. He received a runner-up nod in the COVID-19 photography division. The member of the Kingston Whig-Standard newsroom is a graduate of Sir James Dunn Collegiate and Vocational School.

The Sudbury Star’s Mary Katherine Keown won for beat reporting for papers with a circulation under 25,000.