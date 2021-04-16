Sault native, former Sault Star scribe recognized
Article content
Ontario Newspaper Awards recognized a former Sault Star reporter and two Sault Ste. Marie natives.
Windsor Star reporter Trevor Wilhelm was a runner-up in the COVID-19 feature writing and sports writing categories. The Korah Collegiate and Vocational School graduate was a freelance reporter for Sault This Week before reporting for Timmins Daily Press.
Sault native, former Sault Star scribe recognized Back to video
Steph Crosier earned a runner-up nod in the feature writing category for newspapers with circulation under 25,000.
A reporter with the Kingston Whig-Standard, Crosier worked at The Sault Star in 2014.
Elliot Ferguson is also from the Sault. He received a runner-up nod in the COVID-19 photography division. The member of the Kingston Whig-Standard newsroom is a graduate of Sir James Dunn Collegiate and Vocational School.
The Sudbury Star’s Mary Katherine Keown won for beat reporting for papers with a circulation under 25,000.