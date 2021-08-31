Awareness day recognizes overdose victims
Grim numbers accompany Cortney Mitchell when she participates in International Overdose Awareness Day.
She estimates she’s been to “at least” 30 funerals of persons she’s known who’ve died of overdoses in about the last decade.
“It’s scary,” she said. Mitchell overdosed on opioids in 2015, blacked out in an ambulance and spent about two days in the intensive care unit at Sault Area Hospital.
“I was really, really sick,” she said. “They saved my life.”
Mitchell joined a gathering at Clergue Park on Tuesday organized by Sault Ste. Marie and Area Drug Strategy to mark the day. She has successfully dealt with her addictions to amphetamines and opioids. Alcohol is next to get turfed from her life.
“People need to stop turning a blind eye or pretending that it’s not happening in our city,” said Mitchell of drug addiction.
She is grateful Tuesday’s event remembers those who died due to drug addiction.
“They were people. People that mattered,” she said. “They weren’t bad people. They were just people that succumbed to this illness. Our society has lost people that contributed to this world. They mattered and were of importance to others and they need to be remembered and honoured.”
She remembered “a very good friend” who recently died of an overdose at the event held near Art Gallery of Algoma.
“It hit me very hard,” said Mitchell. “I think of her every day.”
Mitchell has attended residential treatment programs in Sudbury, Toronto and Windsor. She’s pleased Sault Area Hospital plans to operate a 20-bed residential treatment program at the former Sault Star office on Old Garden River Road. That facility is expected to open in 2022.
Wendy Stubbs remembered her fiance’s half-brother, Joel Surge.
He died of an overdose about eight years ago. Stubbs met Kristan Surge’s relative once. Surge left a lasting impression.
“He laughed a lot,” she said. “He smiled a lot and he loved his family.”
Stubbs wrote, “Dear Joel, We miss you so much. P.S. You have a nephew named after you.”
An increase in opioid-related deaths in Northern Ontario since the pandemic started in March 2020 saddens Stubbs.
“I think it just goes to show how people struggle when they’re feeling isolated,” she said.
Opioid-related deaths in Algoma tripled during the pandemic from 14.9 per 100,000 people in 2019 to 46.5, the drug strategy says.
“People often cope with substances, unfortunately,” said Cami Coutu, a Canadian Mental Health Association program supervisor and drug strategy coordinator for SSMADS. For some, that drug use develops into addiction. “A high number” of addicts are drawn to “strong drugs” such as fentanyl. New substances being added to narcotics add to the challenge for front-line workers such as Coutu who are responding to more calls for overdoses and fatalities.
“You think you know what you’re dealing with and something new comes down the pipeline,” she said. “We’re constantly trying to chase it in terms of solutions for people.”
Efforts are being made to offer different ways to help drug users, such as peer workers who have also used narcotics in the past. CMHA has six such staff now. The agency wants 15. The recently introduced community wellness bus, 12-step programs and a cognitive behavioural therapy program are some of the options Coutu wants to offer Sault residents who need assistance.
“We’re looking at meeting them where they’re at instead of them expected to come to us,” said Coutu. She is hopeful a harm reduction hub will eventually be based at the former Sacred Heart elementary school on Wellington Street East.
She is hopeful the shame that some associate with drug use will end with events like International Overdose Awareness Day.
“I think when people realize it’s more of a medical issue than a choice that we’ll see more people changing their minds, that people with addiction issues aren’t dirty, bad criminals,” she said. “There are a lot of people who have addiction issues who are not criminals.”
Coutu applauds a memorial wall dedicated to those who’ve died of drug overdoses being put up on Civic Centre’s front lawn.
“If we don’t keep bringing this out, people are going to forget, so we need to constantly remind people until something is done at higher levels, until we find the great solutions that are needed to end this, or at least reduce it significantly.”
