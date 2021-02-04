Bar River native makes a difference

Article content continued

Loohuizen is the volunteer co-ordinator. She organizes Noah’s Ark and The Community Table.

Loohuizen’s journey as volunteer co-ordinator began after she started working at the downtown Noah’s Ark store. She said she pushed for moving the store to Exeter Pentecostal Tabernacle, and the move ended up helping the store become what it is today.

“It was a very big change,” said Loohuizen. She said that after the move and settling in to the new location, she ended up needing to find 15 volunteers to help as things began to move much faster for Noah’s Ark.

“It took a good year and a half to settle in there, and we really saw the store explode at that point,” said Loohuizen. “We were getting way more donations and we had way more sales.”

In addition to Noah’s Ark, Loohuizen also played a key role in the opening of The Community Table in 2019, which cooks and serves free meals and is available to anyone and operates out of Exeter Pentecostal Tabernacle. Loohuizen said once the Community Table opened, there were a total of 30 volunteers giving their time to help both projects, and organizing them became a necessity.

“I kind of just created my own job,” Loohuizen joked. “As we grew, it required me to take on a different role.”

Her’s efforts in the community haven’t just earned her a nomination as a Hometown Hero, but she’s been nominated for awards, and the community rallied together to raise over $6,400 to help the Loohuizen family buy a new vehicle – an experience which Loohuizen called “humbling.”