Bar River native makes a difference

Dan Rolph
Feb 04, 2021  •  22 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Andrea Loohuizen’s work inspired the community to rally together to raise $6,400 to help the Loohuizen family purchase a new vehicle. Pictured are Jon and Andrea Loohuizen. Scott Nixon

EXETER – Two honours are recognizing a Bar River native’s efforts to help others in a southwestern Ontario community.

Andrea Loohuizen, who now lives in Exeter, north of London, was named a Remarkable Citizen of the Year by Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson.

Exeter Lakeshore Times Advance, a sister paper of The Sault Star, and Municipality of Huron Shore, selected Loohuizen as a Hometown Hero for her work in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Times Advance readers are invited to nominate residents who are helping others. Paramedics and Exeter residents who’ve helped others get to medical appointments have been recognized.

Loohuizen moved to Sault Ste. Marie when she was 16 and graduated from Mount St. Joseph College. She studied history at Nipissing University and moved to Peterborough after graduation. Loohuizen has lived in Exeter, a community of 4,600, for five years. She started work at Exeter Pentecostal Tabernacle four years ago.

Loohuizen is the volunteer co-ordinator. She organizes Noah’s Ark and The Community Table.

Loohuizen’s journey as volunteer co-ordinator began after she started working at the downtown Noah’s Ark store. She said she pushed for moving the store to Exeter Pentecostal Tabernacle, and the move ended up helping the store become what it is today.

It was a very big change,” said Loohuizen. She said that after the move and settling in to the new location, she ended up needing to find 15 volunteers to help as things began to move much faster for Noah’s Ark.

It took a good year and a half to settle in there, and we really saw the store explode at that point,” said Loohuizen. “We were getting way more donations and we had way more sales.”

In addition to Noah’s Ark, Loohuizen also played a key role in the opening of The Community Table in 2019, which cooks and serves free meals and is available to anyone and operates out of Exeter Pentecostal Tabernacle. Loohuizen said once the Community Table opened, there were a total of 30 volunteers giving their time to help both projects, and organizing them became a necessity.

I kind of just created my own job,” Loohuizen joked. “As we grew, it required me to take on a different role.”

Her’s efforts in the community haven’t just earned her a nomination as a Hometown Hero, but she’s been nominated for awards, and the community rallied together to raise over $6,400 to help the Loohuizen family buy a new vehicle – an experience which Loohuizen called “humbling.”

She and her husband, Jon, have a daughter and are raising two foster children. Jon’s parents adopted a son.

Loohuizen can transport up to four children, ranging in age from eight to 13. Her car just wasn’t big enough. A GoFundMe drive set her up with a Chevrolet Equinox SUV. The vehicle donation was meant to ensure Loohuizen had “a nice reliable vehicle to continue doing my work.

It’s very easy to be on the giving end of things because that’s a lot of what we do,” she said of the community recognition she’s received. “I was really shocked. I was really humbled . . . It’s good for all of us to have those recognitions as a community. It’s not just me doing it. The whole community’s coming behind me to make these things happen . . . You always have to have the one person who has the vision, but if you don’t have people that come around you, your vision will perish. I can have all the visions in the world, but if I don’t have a community that supports my vision I’m not going to get much traction. I’m very blessed that I live in a community that supports my visions.”

– with files from Brian Kelly