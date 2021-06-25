Barbados school credits Sault College

Article content

Sault College is being recognized for helping a technical and vocational school in Barbados bolster its renewable energy instruction.

Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic credited the Sault Ste. Marie post-secondary institution as a contributing partner after becoming the first recipient of a Smart Energy Champion award in the Caribbean country in May.

The award recognizes the Bridgetown school’s use of renewable energy and energy efficient technologies.

Sault College worked with SJPP between 2014 and 2017 to develop curriculum and teaching material centred on energy auditing, wind energy and photovoltaics. The college also helped their partner institution assess the labour market for graduates and promote its programs.

SJPP has since trained hundreds of students, vice-president academic and research Colin Kirkwood told the college’s board of governors during an online meeting on Thursday afternoon.

“The institution has come a long way since we started working with them,” he said.

Its affiliation with SJPP, through Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Development Canada’s Caribbean Education for Employment program, marked the start of Sault College’s internationalization efforts, said Kirkwood.

Sault College had 16 international students in 2013 and now has “upwards of 1,000.”

Richard Peters, vice-president of strategic international development, is working on new international pacts.

