Barricaded man surrenders

Brian Kelly
May 31, 2021
A man barricaded himself in a Serpent River First Nation residence after allegedly assaulting a family member last Saturday.

Others left the home on Village Road, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police learned weapons were in the residence.

OPP emergency response teams surrounded the home. The male came out peacefully at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Zachery Pelletier, 25, of Elliot Lake, was charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

His court date is July 8.

