Basket sales help THRIVE

New North Greenhouses is donating $10 from each sale of 100 wire baskets featuring annual flowers to THRIVE Child Development Centre.

Each basket is $49.99 plus HST and can be ordered at www.newnorthgreehouses.ca, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

Night in Pompeii, Hawaiian Summer and Summer Solstice baskets are available.

Tentative pick-up date for the baskets is late May. Basket buyers will be called when they’re ready.