Basketball, hockey teams at schools can resume in new school year

Article content A veteran Sault Ste. Marie high school coach calls the return of competitive basketball and hockey for secondary students “a huge step for us” for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Dave Zagordo has coached teams at St. Mary's College for more than 20 years. He's currently the skipper of the school's senior girls basketball team. Encouraging vaccination numbers in June prompted Zagordo's optimism that sports would return after being kept on the sidelines since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were just waiting on the Ontario government to give us some sort of direction and guidance," he told The Sault Star on Wednesday. Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the two sports would return during a funding announcement on Wednesday, a day after the provincial government gave the nod to outdoor sports. Basketball and football tryouts could start Aug. 30. Zagordo, who also heads the Sault Ste. Marie Men's Athletic Association, is waiting for more information from the government about how high school sports will be played. He knows a shortened season could be a possibility, as well as student athletes having to wear masks. "To get back into some of the activities that they love to do I think is crucial, especially for their mental well-being and just to be around teammates and practising and just to get out of the COVID norm that everyone's kind of stuck in," said Zagordo. He is especially disappointed for Grade 12 students who graduated in June and couldn't compete in their final year of high school. Zagordo also laments the lost opportunity for Grade 9 students who started their secondary studies in September 2020 and wanted to play for a school team. "It's a global pandemic," he said. "It's not just in Sault Ste. Marie. It's something everyone's going through."

Article content “It’s a global pandemic,” he said. “It’s not just in Sault Ste. Marie. It’s something everyone’s going through.” An Algoma District School Board superintendent of education is encouraged by the province’s decision to bring back sports and clubs. “We are pleased that more sports and extracurriculars are being considered for this coming school year as it will help our school communities begin to feel a sense of routine and a return to schedules and activities that are more familiar and ‘normal,’” said Joe Maurice in an email. The English public board will meet with health units, co-terminus school boards and athletic associations “to determine a plan around sports activities that will help to keep students and staff safe and protected,” he adds. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said feedback was sought from public health units and sports associations about resuming hockey and basketball. “We think with a combination of screening, having rapid access to testing if anyone develops symptoms, high vaccination rates in our communities and hand hygiene, etcetera, all the basic protocols that we want to have in place to have our schools safe, that it is reasonable to be able to allow basketball continue as well as hockey,” said Moore. “All the major mandates will be in place to protect children that are participating in those sports.” He acknowledged there’s still a chance COVID-19 could be transmitted between players.

Article content “It’s a risk-reduction strategy,” said Moore. “There’s never a complete risk elimination, but we think it’s prudent, we think it’s reasonable and we certainly want our children to be able to participate in those sports.” The provincial government is not mandating vaccinations for students. Lecce told reporters during an online event “we’ll respect the choices individuals will make. “At the same time we can be strong advocates for vaccines as a safe way to reduce risk and to allow for a more normal return to class, and to be quite frank, a more normal September and fall and beyond.” Moore said he didn’t anticipate “any difference” in school activity participation between vaccinated and non-vaccinated students. “There shouldn’t be any barriers or stigmitization of children who have not received vaccine in any way in normal activities throughout the school year,” he said. High school sports have been on hold since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Lecce said all classrooms in Ontario schools without mechanical ventilation systems will have a standalone HEPA unit upon students’ return this fall. He said schools across the province will have improvements in air quality in order to allow kids to return to in-person learning. “Our actions to improve air quality in classes will give families peace of mind that we are acting and investing and doing everything humanly possible to make sure our schools open safely as we have done in the past and we keep them open for the benefit of children now and into the future,” he said.

Article content Ontario had the longest interruption to in-person classes in Canada. About 70 per cent of schools in the province have mechanical ventilation and of those, nearly all of them have had their systems assessed or recommissioned to optimize air flow. About 92 per cent are using higher-grade filters and changing them more frequently, as well as running their systems for longer, and 87 per cent have increased their fresh air intake, Lecce said. In the schools without mechanical ventilation, Lecce said 50,000 standalone HEPA units are already in use, and $25 million in funding announced Wednesday will buy 20,000 more – enough for every classroom. Lecce said it will also be enough for all other learning spaces, such as gyms, libraries, portables, and child-care rooms within schools. Every junior and senior kindergarten classroom will have a HEPA unit, regardless of the school’s ventilation system, since those kids will not be required to wear masks, Lecce said. Schools are also encouraged, as much as possible, to keep windows open to improve air flow or take classes outdoors, he said. Both the NDP and the Liberals have called for smaller class sizes, which was not included in the back-to-school plan. The plan includes the return of extracurricular activities, field trips, assemblies, the use instruments in music class, relaxed rules on the use of shared spaces such as libraries and cafeterias, and a continued requirement for students in Grades 1 and up to wear masks indoors.

Article content Ontario reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and 11 deaths. The Ministry of Health says that seven of those deaths happened between December and February, and are being added due to a data clean-up. The new cases were based on more than 17,100 tests completed in the past day. There are 108 people in intensive care due to COVID-related critical illness and 76 patients are on ventilators. More than 60,094 doses of vaccines were administered over the previous day, for a total of more than 19.6 million. Provincial data show 99.5 per cent of all COVID-19 ICU admissions from mid-June to mid-July were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, and nearly 96 per cent of related deaths were in the same group. Lecce told reporters the Conservative government will follow Moore’s direction if the federal government calls an election during the school year. Schools often host polls where the public come to vote. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter – with files from Canadian Press

