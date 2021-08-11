Bay Mills member holds major government role

Brian Kelly
The sun begins to set behind the U.S. Capitol Building on August 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images
A member of the Bay Mills Indian Community is the new assistant secretary of Indian affairs in the Department of the Interior.

Bryan Newland is the department’s highest-ranking Senate-confirmed official in Indian Affairs, a release says. The government representative is responsible for maintaining the government-to-government relationship with sovereign tribal nations.

Newland is a former tribal president of Bay Mills. He was also chief judge of Bay Mills tribal court.

