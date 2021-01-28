Be careful in Chippewa County: APH

Article content

Algoma residents who cross the border to work in Chippewa County should still take precautions to avoid catching COVID-19, Algoma Public Health says.

Twenty-two people in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and area have died of novel coronavirus. Five are in hospital as of Tuesday, Chippewa County Health Department says. Total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 stand at 1,690.

“Although levels of COVID-19 activity have been improving in recent weeks, rates of new cases in Chippewa County, Mich., continue to reflect ongoing risk of exposure from community spread,” APH said in a statement.

The health unit urges residents, even if exempt from federal travel and quarantine restrictions, to avoid cross-border travel if possible. Crowded indoor spaces and non-essential tasks, such as shopping, should be avoided. Wear a face mask at all times. Stay two metres away from others. When returning to Algoma, stay home as much as possible.

The APH advisory continues until Feb. 24.

