Beach was deputy fire chief

Bonar Beach shared office space with horse harnesses at the old main fire hall and helped design the new hall that took its place in Sault Ste. Marie’s downtown.

The former deputy chief of Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services died July 23 at Algoma Residential Community Hospice. He was 91.

Bonar joined the fire department as a mechanic in October 1954.

He became apparatus officer, a position now known as assistant chief-support services, in 1976. Beach became deputy chief in 1986, continuing to serve as apparatus officer, and retired six years later. It was his job to ensure that equipment ranging from pumps and generators to rescue saws and service trucks were all in working order. He was responsible for training firefighters on equipment use.

“It takes a while familiarizing all the men with the new equipment,” he told The Sault Star in 1976. “They all have to learn it well the first time.”

He recalled seeing horse harnesses and equipment from horse-drawn wagons in his office at the former main fire hall at Bruce and Wellington streets. When he retired, then chief David Fluke said Beach played a key role planning the layout of the new downtown hall with architect Chris Tossell.

The fire department named its rescue boat Buster B, in honour of Beach, when he retired.

He is survived by his four children, 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.