Bike goes through ice

A dirt biker went through the ice in Blind River late Monday afternoon.

The rider, 47, entered the Blind River behind W.C. Eaket Secondary School. The operator crawled out of the water and onto the ice before getting to shore near West Street Apartments, Ontario Provincial Police say. The person was taken to hospital and later released.

The dirt bike was removed from the river about two hours later. No gas spilled.

Mild weather is affecting ice conditions, police warn.