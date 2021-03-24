





Bill allows minister to spike air traffic control studies

Article content WINDSOR – MP Brian Masse is asking the Liberal government to please steal the private member’s bill he introduced Tuesday to end the studies that threaten to remove air traffic control from airports in Windsor and six other Canadian cities. “I would be more than thrilled to see them do this,” Masse (NDP — Windsor West) said after introducing his bill. The bill would give the transportation minister the power to remove airports from the NAV Canada studies on eliminating or reducing air traffic services. Private members’ bills take many months or years to get passed if they get passed at all, so Masse is hoping the government will simply adopt it as its own, or even issue an Order in Council to immediately make it law. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bill allows minister to spike air traffic control studies Back to video “I’ve left the keys in the car and left it running with all the windows down and I’m prepared to drive it for them wherever they want,” Masse said. “And I’m more than happy to get out and walk my own way home.”

Article content After NAV Canada — a private not-for-profit company responsible for the safe and efficient movement of aircraft in Canadian air space — announced the studies for seven regional airports last November, the Transport Minister at the time, Marc Garneau, said legislation prevented him from stepping in and canceling the process, said Masse who says his bill would give him that power. As it stands, NAV Canada’s studies are expected to be completed this spring — possibly in April — and then would be forwarded to the ministry for review. Masse said his bill “is to stop the excuse that nothing can be done in the meantime.” He suggested the current process could take a full year before the matter is decided. “This (bill) just unplugs any excuse at this point in time because the government can literally take it now and pass it with (NDP) support, or it could be done as an Order in Council.” But MP Irek Kusmierczyk (L — Windsor-Tecumseh), who’s been raising the issue with the new Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, expressed confidence in the process that’s already in place. The federal government will get a chance to look at the study once NAV Canada completes it, Kusmierczyk said. “The minister has been very clear and very adamant that public safety remains the No. 1 priority and the minister has the authority, if there is any risk to public safety, any reduction in public safety, to reject that study,” he said. “Canada has one of the safest aviation records in the world and that safety in large measure is premised on a separation between the agency … and politicians.”

Article content The seven airport towers being reviewed are in Windsor (known as YQG), Whitehorse, Regina, Fort McMurray, Prince George, Sault Ste. Marie and St. Jean, Quebec. Windsor International Airport CEO Mark Galvin said it’s now a matter of waiting for NAV Canada to complete its study. “We’ve certainly been on the record here at YQG, concerning the complexity of our air space and the need for a controlled tower,” he said, referring to the fact Windsor is within 17 nautical miles of Detroit’s metro and city airports. Masse said removing air traffic control would eliminate commercial air flights and create “significant safety problems” for cargo and private planes using Windsor due to the complex air space. “The game should end right now and we shouldn’t have to go through a spring and summer with more uncertainty over a few (air traffic control) jobs.” bcross@postmedia.com

