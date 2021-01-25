Bishop puts business degree to work

Brian Kelly
Jan 25, 2021  •  21 hours ago  •  5 minute read
Bishop Thomas Dowd JOHN LAPPA/Postmedia Network

Climbing the corporate ladder wasn’t in the cards for Thomas Dowd.

Instead, a stairway to heaven was his chosen route in life.

The Montreal native is banking on his business background to help him as a priest, and now, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie.

Dowd, the former auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocse of Montreal, was named as Marcel Damphousse’s successor by Pope Francis last fall. He was installed at Pro-Cathedral of the Assumption in North Bay in January.

Dowd anticipated a career in business. He earned a commerce degree and graduated from Concordia University in 1992. Dowd worked for Ericsson Research Canada before considering the priesthood. He entered Grand Seminaire de Montreal not convinced he’d stay until ordination, but was willing to consider becoming a priest.

I knew I had to give it a shot, otherwise I’d never know,” Dowd told The Sault Star during a recent telephone interview from Sudbury. “I wasn’t absolutely certain, but I was also very open. It’s like dating. You have to start by actually meeting a person, getting to know them. You slowly fall in love.”

Dowd did technology management consulting during his summers off. A company he did work for the last break before he’d be ordained wanted him to put his studies on hold to work for the venture that “was really taking off.” Dowd, at that point “quite committed” to becoming a priest, declined.

He was 30 when he was ordained in 2001.

Business is not just about numbers,” said Dowd. “It has a technical side, but a lot of the education is about leadership, and leadership of organizations and people.”

He wrapped up his studies at Concordia studying subjects such as strategic thinking, strategic planning and integrating different aspects of an organization.

That, to Dowd, was perfect background for his work as a bishop that started in 2011.

The Church is a fantastically complex reality,” he said. “To be able to see the church from those eyes brings another perspective, a spiritual perspective certainly got in the seminary, but we’re not pure spirit. We’re people and we have lives and are here to work in the world. To be able to possess skills that allow you to be a spiritual leader, but also a practical one, I find it integrates very well.”

Dowd, responsible for the archdiocese’s English sector, introduced an ombudsperson to deal with concerns from Catholics “fairly soon” after staring his position. A layperson, a female spiritual director, was chosen for the role.

I wanted people to be able to have a choice,” said Dowd. They could choose between seeing himself or the ombudsperson.

He decided to create the role after his staff shared experiences of hearing concerns from Catholics and not knowing what to do.

It empowered the staff. It helped to resolve issues,” said Dowd. “Sometimes what they want to do is process their complaint or their issue or their story with someone. It gave people another avenue that very often defused situations. Often people they don’t start angry.They start angry or they start bewildered. If you can help them it leads to a more easy resolution of whatever issue they’re bringing.”

Personality conflicts often prompted people reaching out.

A lot of them weren’t even complaints. They were just questions and so we were able to tackle those with a certain amount of efficiency.”

Dowd is getting know his new diocese one church at a time. He’s visited 20 parishes, the most recent being Saint-Dominique in Sudbury this past weekend. Dowd’s other stops include Wawa, Dubreuilville, White River and Callander. He posted a photo of Precious Blood Cathedral in the Sault on his Twitter account.

While meeting large numbers of parishioners is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dowd is hopeful he can at least meet the “key” members at each parish “who really keep it alive.”

He compares getting familiar with the diocese to completing a jigsaw puzzle.

Each piece has its own unique quality,” he said. “That’s how you know where it’s supposed to go.”

Dowd’s goal is to see all 91 parishes by the summer.

He did in-depth visits when he was auxiliary bishop in Montreal. Dowd would bring his laptop and printer and spend a week at a parish. He’d try to meet parishioners, community leaders and neighbouring churches of other faiths.

I don’t want to be making decisions that affect the lives of communities without knowing the communities,” said Dowd. “I think it’s a pretty basic principle. I want to be able to understand what their situation is.”

His parish visits also helped spur a conference featuring training so participants could return to their parishes “and bring them to even greater life than they had.

The idea was to give people skills, transmit skills to people so that they could go back to their parishes and do something different, do something that would help take their parish to the next level,” said Dowd.

The experience taught him “just how much people are attached, how much they really love their parish and when they’re given the opportunity to love it in practical ways and serve each other in their community great things happen.”

He’s keen to do something similar in the Sault diocese.

I need to see what are needs are in that area and see what we can do,” said Dowd. “We’ve got amazing technology now. I don’t see why we can’t do something really interesting despite the size of the diocese.”

Dowd is already active on social media. His Twitter account is @thomasdowd_ca. He’s also on Facebook. Dowd’s blog, Waiting in Joyful Hope, is at https://bishopdowd.net/home/

“I think that technology can help bring us together,” said Dowd. “Maybe that’s naive given what we see sometimes going on with tech, how fake news and other things seems to drive people apart. But I sincerely believe that it’s possible to have your voice out there in a positive way with tech. For me, it’s not about gimmicks. I would rather have an ugly blog that has nice content than something super fancy that is vacuous.

People are curious. They want to know what’s the life of a bishop like? What’s the life of a church like? Personally I’m very happy. I think I’ve got a great life.”

btkelly@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @Saultreporter