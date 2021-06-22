Blashill heads parade

Article content

NHL coach Jeff Blashill is heading home to lead the Independence Day parade in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Blashill, who grew up Michigan Sault, is the bench boss of the Detroit Red Wings.

He’ll participate in a meet and greet at Pullar Stadium on July 3 from 10 a.m. to noon, a release says.

The July 4 parade starts at 7 p.m. Blashill is grand marhsal. Fireworks follow at dusk along the St. Mary’s River.