Blasting technique helps fish: USACE

Dry blasting will be used during construction of a new lock at Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., to protect fish larvae and spawning adult fish.

The channel west of the Poe Lock has to be deepened as part of the project. Bedrock and concrete must be removed for dredging.

Dry blasting, or blasting out of the water, is expected to happen in the current Sabin Lock between upstram and downstream cofferdams, United States Army Corps of Engineers says. The blasting technique will minimize the sudden change in water pressure.

“Shock waves generated by in-water blasting have greater lethal effects as compared to those propogated from ground to water due to the sharper pressure-time signature,” an assessment says.

Soo Locks let vessels navigate the 21-foot elevation change between Lake Superior and the lower Great Lakes. The locks open for the 2021 shipping season on March 25.