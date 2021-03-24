Block is back
Upbound Joseph L. Block enters the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., on Wednesday afternoon. The 728-foot self-unloading bulk carrier is one of more than a dozen freighters expected to transit the locks on the first day of the 2021 shipping season. BRIAN KELLY
