Blucher Street home burns

Brian Kelly
May 22, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Fire scene at 18 Blucher St., in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Fire scene at 18 Blucher St., in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

Fire damage is visible on Saturday following a late Friday night fire at 18 Blucher St. Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services was called to the downtown home at about 11:10 p.m. Heavy flames and smoke were reported by firefighters on scene. The fire broke through the roof. The blaze follows other calls on Franklin Street and Wellington Street West in the past week. BRIAN KELLY

