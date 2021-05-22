Blucher Street home burns
Fire damage is visible on Saturday following a late Friday night fire at 18 Blucher St. Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services was called to the downtown home at about 11:10 p.m. Heavy flames and smoke were reported by firefighters on scene. The fire broke through the roof. The blaze follows other calls on Franklin Street and Wellington Street West in the past week. BRIAN KELLY
