Blue Jays help Blind River

Toronto Blue Jays are tossing some help to the Town of Blind River.

The community is one of 14 Canadian communities to share more than $1 million in support from the baseball team’s charitable wing, Jays Care Foundation.

The cash is to be used for building, enhancing and refurbishing baseball diamonds “where children develop important life skills and learn from positive role models,” a release says.

Seven Ontario communities, including Kenora, Ottawa and Toronto, are being assisted.