Board buys 470 computers

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board is buying 470 computers to help students learn online.

Trustees approved spending $158,150 to buy 450 Dell Chromebooks and 20 Dell laptops at a meeting last Wednesday.

Ministry of Education’s safe return to class fund is financing the purchase, said manager of information technology Patrick Pelletier in a report to trustees.

Trustees also approved spending about $48,700 to renew its annual maintenance support contract and licensing for its Palo Alto firewalls. The firewalls prevent unauthorized access to the board’s computer system.

Trustee Lindsay Liske asked Pelletier if the board’s computers have been attacked.

“We have not had a serious threat to date, thank goodness,” said Pelletier. “But we are looking at a whole bunch of situations right now (with director of education Rose Burton Spohn and superintendent of business Justin Pino). Definitely something we’re keeping an eye on these days.”